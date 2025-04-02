The community in Sedbergh and its surrounding areas in Cumbria has welcomed the relocation of the town’s Post Office inside the Spar on Station Road.

The Post Office has relocated from its longstanding position on Main Street after the retirement of the postmaster and its relocation into Spar Sedbergh has ensured this vital asset is retained for the benefit of locals.

A ribbon and cake cutting ceremony marked the official launch of the counter at its new location at 11am yesterday (1 April). Coming soon will be Amazon return and collect delivery services, Euro and US dollar currency exchange, and travel cards.

For an interim period to allow for full staff training, the Post Office counter at SPAR Sedbergh is open from 9am until 5pm Monday to Friday, from 9am until 12.30pm on a Saturday, and is closed on a Sunday. Those hours will expand soon from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 1pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Fiona Drummond, company stores director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “We’re thrilled to have relocated the Post Office in Sedbergh into our store. I was very pleased to meet several local people utilising the new counter on its opening morning and we had an extremely busy first day.

“Although the Post Office’s launch at its new location fell on April Fool’s Day, we were not fooling around in our decision to retain it. We acted quickly when we learned of the postmaster’s retirement as we understand what an invaluable asset the Post Office is for people in and around Sedbergh.”