Co-op Wholesale has confirmed a multi-year contract with leading UK motorway service area operator, Roadchef, in a partnership set to drive their businesses forward.

The contract includes bringing the Co-op offering to eight grocery stores which were previously operated by Spar, and will see an extensive range of own brand products appear in motorway service locations across the country.

At what is a pivotal moment for the business following its recent move to Co-op Wholesale, this partnership supports its expansion ambitions to broaden its reach within the wider business to business market, and its vision to bring the best of Co-op to trusted partners.

Commenting on the new contract, managing director at Co-op Wholesale, Katie Secretan, said: “This is a huge moment for us as we enter our new chapter as Co-op Wholesale, and we’re delighted to be working with all the team at Roadchef. We’re looking forward to bringing a fresh approach to these stores, catering to the needs of all these customers and making sure they can access an award-winning own brand range, whilst on the move.

“The beauty of our flexible wholesale model means we’re able to work cross-functionally with the teams at Roadchef to select the right fascia and proposition for their locations and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

The first stores are expected to roll out between June and September, with further opportunities being mutually explored.