A new online forum has been officially launched exclusively for the British Independent Retailers Association’s (Bira) members.

The new web-based platform has been designed to “provide independent retailers with a dedicated space to connect, collaborate, and access valuable insights and resources to support their businesses,” Bira says.

The service, named Bira Connect, offers a range of features tailored to the needs of its members. Retailers will be able to network with business owners across the country, sharing experiences and ideas in a supportive environment. It also provides access to expert insights, including exclusive content and practical advice from professionals within the industry.

The site also endeavours to encourage peer-to-peer support, enabling members to ask questions, exchange feedback, and learn from each other’s experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Andrew Goodacre (left), CEO, said: “Bira Connect is more than just a forum – it’s a space where members can engage directly with each other, share ideas, and find support from people who truly understand the challenges and successes of independent retail.

“We believe it will significantly strengthen the sense of community within our membership and enhance the way members connect and collaborate.”

For more information, or to join, click here.