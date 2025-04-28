That’s according to new research from workforce management company, Legion Technologies. Its Original research of over 1,000 UK retail and hospitality workers in its 2025 State of the UK Hourly Worker report.

It reveals that over half (52%) of retail managers feel they lack time for coaching and team development, while nearly a third (27%) don’t feel they have been set up for success in their role.

Repetitive admin was one of the key causes which take manager’s time away from colleagues and customers - 65% currently spend over three hours a week on scheduling, while 52% spend over three hours each week on time and attendance management.

Manual processes are also further hindering efficiencies around these tasks, with 42% of retail managers still using paper or Excel for scheduling and a further 46% manually calling, texting or emailing employees to fill any last-minute scheduling gaps on staff rotas.

With admin eating up a significant portion of retail managers’ time, frontline retail teams are left languishing, with a lack of mentoring and coaching stagnating productivity – something retailers facing additional costs following on from the budget earlier this year, as well as other increases and new obligations set to arrive in 2025.

Eoin Houlihan, VP Europe at Legion Technologies, said: “Retailers are facing an epidemic of productivity paralysis. Engaged and motivated employees make for a productive and resilient workforce, so by unburdening managers from administrative tasks and investing in the employee experience, retailers can drive the operational efficiencies they need to mitigate against rising cost bases, all while enhancing workforce morale and dialling up performance.”