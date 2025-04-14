The government’s pledge to put 13,000 more officers on the streets by 2029 has been criticised by the British Independent Retail Association (Bira) calling the timeline for recruitment “far too slow”.

Announced last week as part of the Prime Minister’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, Bira said indie retailers are “suffering from an epidemic of retail crime” and ”need ‘bobbies on the beat’ in their communities now.”

“The government’s focus on putting ‘prevention back at the heart of policing’ is the right approach, but independent retailers cannot wait four years for protection, ” said Andrew Goodacre, CEO of Bira.

Despite the concern over the recruitment window, the trade body has “cautiously welcomed” the Prime Minister’s recognition that shoplifting and antisocial behaviour have “wreaked havoc on our neighbourhoods” and his plan to address this through visible policing.

As part of the manifesto, the announcement of named local officers and guaranteed patrols are positive measures that address indie retailer’s concerns, said Bira.

The Association of Convenience Stores, meanwhile, said a named police officer known to a retailer can make a huge difference.

“The Prime Minister’s commitment to ending the ‘postcode lottery’ of policing resonates with our members, who report vastly different experiences across regions.

“Some areas receive excellent police support while others see virtually none. However, this disparity needs addressing now, not by 2029,” added Goodacre.