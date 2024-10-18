Scandinavian Tobacco Group UK
Scandinavian Tobacco Group is a global leader in cigars with over 250 years of experience in tobacco. More recently the company has entered the next gen nicotine category with the launch of XQS nicotine pouches. It’s still early days, but just four months from launch XQS has already become the sixth biggest selling pouch brand in the UK with a market share of 1.1%.
- Promotional Video
Discover the next-gen nicotine products trending across convenience
As nicotine pouch sales gather pace, they are becoming an increasingly important part of the mix for convenience retailers. Here Scandinavian Tobacco Group share their advice to maximise success in the category.