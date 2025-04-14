Supplier DoubleCool says that it’s on “a mission to put doors on fridges.”

In fact, as announced at the National Convenience Show this year, the company is offering a prize of 16 of them for fridges to one lucky retailer.

Open fronted commercial chillers use excessive amounts of energy, as cool air is constantly emitted into the aisle, meaning the fridges work hard to keep produce cool while battling with the warm air in store By installing DoubleCool doors to existing open fridges, operators and store owners could save up to 60% on energy bills, it says.

The company retrofit double-paned, acrylic doors to existing open chiller cabinets in supermarkets, convenience shops, petrol stations and more - anywhere that’s operating open chillers. Now, it is offering retailers the chance to win up to 16 doors to existing open chillers.

You can enter the competition online here.

Managing director Sharon Harrison said: “We’re absolutely passionate about putting doors on commercial fridges and have been responsible for the installation of thousands across the UK over the past four years.

“As demand has grown, so has the team and we’re eager to spread the word that a simple acrylic door solution is open and affordable to operators. We urge every shop owner to get involved and get entering our competition to win fridge doors for their store.”

The competition closes on 31 July with the draw taking place on 4 August. Terms and conditions apply and are detailed in full online.