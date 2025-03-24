This month sees Popcorn Kitchen introduce Strawberry chocolate Pigs in Popcorn Blankets as the latest addition to its growing home-popping portfolio.

Described as a fusion of fruity-themed pig candy, gourmet popping corn kernels and decadent Belgian milk chocolate buttons, the packs allow any popcorn obsessive to make 14 generous portions for the perfect fun-packed, family movie marathon.

Founder, Louise Monk, said: “Whether we’re talking healthier, savoury, microwaveable or gourmet, popcorn retains the capacity to align with all manner of timeless flavours and turn heads. In particular, popcorn that aligns itself with high-end ingredients or cult childhood toppings are reaping rewards.’

Bottles are priced at £13.99 RP for 480g and contain 14 portions.