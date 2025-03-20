Elfbar has just launched the ELFX Pro Classic Edition, the second device in its ELFX series. The release further expands the brand’s range of reusable vaping products.

Designed as an accessible entry point to open pod vaping systems with a focus on convenience, the latest device advances the series with enhanced features for greater customisation and performance, and a colour screen for precise control.

The ELFX Pro Classic Edition can be refilled with nic salts, including ELFLIQ, the same e-liquids found in the single-use and prefilled pod devices, giving access to the range of the flavours the brand is recognised for.

The top-fill design of the device’s pod makes it easy to fill and features a leak-proof structure, offering a mess-free experience that sets the series apart from standard open pod systems.

A further standout feature is its colour screen interface, providing an easy way to personalise settings, track real-time vaping usage and monitor battery life. The device can also switch between two performance modes, Economy and Turbo, at the press of a button. A sliding switch for airflow adjustment provides further customisation, allowing for a tighter, more intense draw or a smoother, airier one.

Chris Kader, head of PR and communications for Elfbar in the UK, said: “The ELFX Pro Classic Edition reflects our commitment to innovation and giving retailers a range of reusable vaping devices to offer adult smokers and ex-smokers as an alternative to single-use vapes.”