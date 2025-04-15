In an advance on previous years, the Co-op is set to become the first UK retailer to sell 100% British strawberries nationwide for the summer – in time for the Easter bank holiday.

From 19 April, all of Co-op’s own brand strawberries will be exclusively sourced from UK farms – a boost to the retailer’s commitment to supporting British agriculture that is expected to drive sales during the Easter holidays.

Grown in Kent, Herefordshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire, the strawberries are arriving in Co-op stores four days ahead of the move last year. The retailer predicts to sell around 1.2 million punnets between 19 April and 6 May, as Brits are expected to embrace the brighter days and the late Easter break after a cooler than average 2024.

Adam Williams, buyer for berries, citrus and grapes, said: “We’re proud to be the first UK retailer to offer exclusively British strawberries for summer and just in time for the busy Easter weekend. We work hard to ensure we provide high-quality strawberries grown right here at home as we continue to support British growers and meet the growing demand for home-grown produce.”

The British strawberry season traditionally runs between early May until late September – moving to British sourcing sooner than 2024 is possible due to Co-op’s commitment and investment in the UK grower base. To ensure early supply during the colder seasons, the retailer’s growers use state-of-the-art growing techniques to harness the elements in the most sustainable way.

In addition, Co-op Wholesale will also be the first symbol wholesaler to provide 100% British supply of own-label strawberries. This brings benefits to its network of independent retailers, showing a powerful point of difference as it demonstrates the strength of the Co-op range and an agility in its sourcing strategy.

A series of store activations will support the move to home-grown, such as paid marketing with British brand Yeo Valley to highlight breakfast occasions and pricing promotions displayed through point-of-sale materials such as shelf-talkers.