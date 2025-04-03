BrewDog has launched a £10 meal and pint on-pack promotion to celebrate the 18th birthday of Punk IPA.

The offer will run on Punk IPA multipacks, including 4 x 330ml, 8 x 330ml, 12 x 330ml and Punk AF 4 x 330ml.

Shoppers can claim a one of BrewDog’s headline beers alongside either a burger and chips or a pizza for just £10 at any BrewDog bar or participating outlets.

To claim the deal, consumers simply need to scan the on-pack QR code to generate a digital voucher and select their nearest participating venue.

They can then take the digital voucher, along with the on-pack voucher, to the venue to redeem their meal deal by 31st October, the craft beer brand said.

“Punk IPA has been a constant in our portfolio since we launched in 2007, and we are proud of the power and legacy it has created. It feels right to be celebrating our flagship beer as it comes of age and rewarding shoppers with a compelling meal deal, especially when we know so many are conscious of spend out of home due to rising costs,” said Hannah Corker, head of customer marketing at BrewDog.

The brand will be supporting the anniversary of Punk IPA with in-store, digital and above the line activations.