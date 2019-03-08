Chicago Town
Chicago Town is the nation's favourite Pizza. Pizza to Go from Chicago Town offers retailers and consumers a real point of difference by delivering the authentic 'fresh baked' taste they enjoy from high street takeaways - in store and on the go. Whether you are a small village store or a larger retailer, Chicago Town Pizza to Go provides everything you need to serve pizza like a pro.
- Promotional Feature
Make more dough with pizza to go
Chicago Town launches hot and fresh takeaway pizza concept helping convenience retailers get a big slice of the £6bn grab & go market.