Glasgow-based retailer Nathalie Fullerton was attacked and subjected to racist abuse after confronting a shoplifter but has chosen not to report the incident to the police.

“I was back in the shop and things were super busy,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “In the middle of the chaos, someone took advantage of the moment - walked in, grabbed three cans of Dragon Soop, casually strolled to the back, and bolted out the door.

“I ran after him, shouting for him to stop. I caught up with him and then he launched the cans at me (one exploded), and if that wasn’t bad enough, he followed it up with racial abuse.”

Despite the violent and racist nature of the incident, Nathalie told Convenience Store she wouldn’t be reporting it to Police Scotland as it “wouldn’t come to anything”.

“The male was out of the store and it would be his word against mine as I have no CCTV. Unfortunately, it’s not the first time and I doubt it will be the last,” she said at wits’ end.

On LinkedIn, Nathalie added: “It’s heartbreaking. Theft is one thing but the racism that often comes with it is another level. We work hard, we serve our community every single day with pride, and this is the kind of treatment we face.

“This post isn’t about sympathy - it’s about awareness. Small business owners deal with so much behind the scenes. We face risk, pressure, long hours, and sometimes abuse. But we keep going because we care.

“One Stop Dumbarton Road - still standing, stronger than ever.”

Police Scotland declined to comment.