Payment solution provider Trust and online platform Gander are to unveil a strategic partnership set to transform inventory management and markdown processes in grocery and convenience retail.

The new collaboration integrates Gander’s advanced markdown solution with Trust’s industry-leading inventory management and ePOS systems.

The new partnership aims to empower retailers by reducing food waste, optimising markdown strategies, and increasing revenue from previously underutilised stock.

Retailers will benefit from a significant reduction in food waste, as greater visibility of reduced-to-clear items ensures they reach consumers before expiration. By turning markdowns into revenue opportunities, retail businesses can transform potential losses into sales, improving their overall profitability.

Stacey Williams, business development director at Gander, said: “Our partnership exemplifies how technology can optimise markdown management while driving sustainability. By leveraging digital platforms, we ensure retailers maximise their margins while reducing food waste, enhancing customer engagement, and streamlining store operations.”