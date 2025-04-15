Taranjit Singh Dhillon, head of retail at Co-op Wholesale, has been appointed as a trustee of the charity Making a Difference Locally (MADL), a charity affiliated with Co-op Wholesale that helps independent retailers support local causes.

It raises funds through the sale of selected products in partner stores, enabling retailers to make donations to community organisations, charities and other good causes in their local areas.

Dhillon joined the business as head of retail in September 2024 following his tenure at One Stop.

His dedication to community engagement has been evident throughout his career. Most recently this has been through his support in bringing Nisa symbol store retailers and the local community together to serve hot meals to vulnerable individuals in Warrington.

Commenting on his appointment, Dhillon said: “I’m truly honoured to join MADL as a trustee. Community is at the heart of everything we do at Co-op Wholesale, and I am committed to working alongside my fellow trustees to continue driving positive change and supporting retailers in their efforts to give back to the communities they serve.”

Kate Carroll, social value lead for Co-op Wholesale, welcomed the appointment: “His passion for community initiatives and deep understanding of retail will be invaluable as we continue to expand the charity’s impact. His leadership and hands-on approach to supporting local causes align perfectly with MADL’s mission.”

Dhillon joins a valued panel of trustees who meet six times a year: David Luckin, head of community impact and partnerships at Co-op (Chair); Mike Gisby and Kim Clarkson from Co-op Wholesale; Mike Sohal, Nisa Dallam independent retailer; Valerie Aston, director at Proudfoot Group; Duncan Batty, independent; and Tania Hardcastle, independent.