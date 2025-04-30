In anticipation of the single-use vape ban (1 June), it is essential for retailers to take immediate measures if they haven’t done so already, vape trade bodies have informed Convenience Store.

Swift action is vital for retailers who have not yet prepared for the major change in the UK’s vape retail landscape, according to John Dunne, director general of the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).

Warning of fines for failing to be fully compliant, Dunne explained that even having old stock on premises would be against the law.

With many distributors already having stopped supplying single-use vapes, now is the time to sell through all disposable stock and begin introducing customers to suitable alternative devices, he said.

“The message is simple: it’s not too late to be ready for June 1, but time is running out and urgent action is needed to prepare for the change.”

He encouraged retailers to consult Defra’s official guidance, which “clearly sets out the new rules”.

Echoing similar advice, the Independent British Vape Trade Association (IBVTA) said retailers and managers should already be informing staff and customers about the upcoming ban and promoting compliant, reusable options.

“Single-use vapes will need to be separated from other goods, removed from the shopfloor, and boxed up and labelled as not for sale. You will need to arrange for them to be collected for recycling by a registered vape recycling service,” explained the IBVTA.

After 1 June 2025 a compliant device must be: • Rechargeable -The battery must be rechargeable, rather than just replaceable. • Refillable - Can the user refill the device with vape liquid or replace the liquid via compatible pods or containers? • Replaceable Coil - Can the user replace the coil? The product will comply if the coil is integrated into replaceable tanks, pods, or containers, provided these are separately available. If the answer to any of these questions is ‘no’, the product does not comply, said IBVTA.

“If you sell vapes in a store, you must offer a ‘take back’ service where you accept vapes and vape parts (such as used pods, coils or batteries) that customers return for recycling. This includes any single-use vapes returned by customers after the sale and supply ban has come into force on 1 June 2025,” added IBVTA.