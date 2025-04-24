Spar is to give back to the communities it serves for the fourth year running, announcing the return of its £100,000 Community Cashback campaign.

Following another hugely successful year, the initiative continues to provide much-needed funding to voluntary organisations, charities and community groups across the UK.

In 2024, Spar awarded more than 50 charities and local causes with grants of up to £10,000, helping them make a real difference in their communities. Spar reports it had over 10,000 entries, showing demand for support was clear.

Running until 4 June, the £100,000 fund will be distributed across all geographical regions of the UK, with individual grants of up to £10,000 available.

Applications open today (24 April), giving shoppers across the UK the opportunity to nominate a local charity or organisation that deserves funding. The process is simple - nominators just need to highlight the exceptional contribution the organisation has made and explain how a grant would help further their work.

Ian Taylor, retail and brand development director at Spar UK, said: ”Our Community Cashback campaign is all about supporting the communities where our stores are located. We’ve seen first-hand the incredible impact these grants have on local organisations, and we’re proud to continue giving back.

“This initiative is more than just funding - it’s a way of showing our shoppers that we truly care about the causes close to their hearts. Supporting local communities has always been part of Spar’s heritage, and we’re committed to making a tangible difference where it matters most.”

Some of last year’s grant recipients include the Contact Hostel in Manchester, the dog therapy charity Oliver’s Army in Scotland, St Luke’s Hospice in Harrow & Brent and many others.