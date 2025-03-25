The Scottish Anti-Illicit Trade Group (SAITG) has relaunched this month, with the aim of combating counterfeiting across the country. Supported by the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO), the group brings together law enforcement, government and businesses to strengthen Scotland’s fight against the illicit trade.

The group will focus on developing best practice and enhancing collective strategies to tackle the supply of counterfeit goods across Scotland. They will form a coordinated response to protect Scottish products, businesses and consumers from the threat of IP crime. It brings together members including the Scotch Whisky Association, Police Scotland, Trading Standards, The Wine & Spirit Trade Association and The Anti-Counterfeiting Group.

Together, they will create a forum for distinct industry areas to share insight, intelligence and provide training and support for law enforcement agencies. Their work will also help build a greater understanding among the wider public of the harms this trade causes, emphasising that counterfeiting is anything but a victimless crime.

According to IPO research, almost one in three of those asked (29%) across the UK have purchased counterfeit goods in the past. Almost one in five (19%) said they purchase them often, sometimes or on an occasional basis. For 2021, the overall estimated value of imported counterfeit goods into the United Kingdom was over £7 billion.

The IPO’s deputy director of enforcement, Miles Rees, said: “We’re pleased to support the relaunch, which marks an important moment in tackling this significant threat to businesses and consumers in Scotland. Counterfeit goods not only harm those using them, but also cause wider harms to society, our economy and communities. Government, industry and law enforcement all have a crucial role to play in working together to combat counterfeiting and piracy, and the group represents a vital forum, helping drive action together.

Fiona Richardson, Chief Officer for Trading Standards Scotland, said: “Illicit trade is a priority for Trading Standards Scotland and the team regularly looks to undertake actions against those selling counterfeit goods. These actions are aimed at protecting consumers and legitimate businesses by preventing the sale of counterfeit products throughout Scotland.”

Members of the public can report suspected counterfeit goods to Police Scotland by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.