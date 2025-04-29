A petition to stop flavour restrictions on vapes proposed under the Tobacco and Vapes Bill has reached 12,000 signatures, prompting a government response with a promise for further public consultation.

It says powers to ban certain sweet tasting e-liquids would “bring more harm, reversing smoking cessation progress and pushing users to dangerous black-market products”.

The petition was set up by Greig Fowler, director of the UK vape retailer VPZ, and declares the plans as part of the bill would “undermine efforts to help smokers quit.”

More than 12,200 people have signed in seven weeks, with some of the highest response rates coming from Labour constituencies.

Responding to the petitioners, Wes Streeting’s Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement: “Further consultation will occur before introduction of any specific restrictions on vape flavours. To avoid unintended consequences on smoking rates, the any restrictions will be carefully considered.

“The Bill includes measures and powers that will reduce the appeal and availability of all vapes and other nicotine products to children. Amongst the regulation making powers is one that will enable government to introduce future limits on flavours.

“It is the Government’s view that restricting flavours that appeal to children has the potential to reduce the number of children who are vaping. There is no reason that flavours like gummy bear and cotton candy should be available, flavours like these are not necessary for smoking cessation purposes and overtly appeal to children.”

However, its response acknowledged the important role flavours have played in helping smokers make the switch to less harmful vaping.

It continued: “In considering the specific restrictions we bring forward, we’re keenly aware that vaping is rightly used by adults as a tool to quit smoking. Vapes are less harmful than cigarettes, and vape flavours are an important consideration for adult smokers seeking to quit smoking.”

Supporters of the petition said the Government had misjudged the appeal of flavours to adult smokers and called for vapers to respond. Mark Oates, founder of campaign group We Vape, said: “Children should never vape, but it’s not the Government’s job to determine which flavours that appeal to many adults should be allowed. If someone likes the taste of cotton candy, then allow the flavour but change the name. What’s being proposed is a step too far in controlling what people can and cannot do.

“It’s really important to respond to the petition and protect flavours from yet more restrictions on a harm reduction tool that saves lives.”

“Research shows up to 36% of adult vapers say they would return to smoking if flavoured vapes were banned. The Government is in grave danger of undoing much of the good work achieved by harm reduction products like vapes by driving people away from them,either into the black market or back to cigarettes. It’s really important to respond to the petition and protect flavours from yet more restrictions on a harm reduction tool that saves lives.”

Some of the petition’s largest areas of votes were cast from Labour constituencies. Lowestoft, led by Jess Asat, produced 207 signatures, Sittingbourne and Sheppey, led by Kevin McKenna MP, 133 signatures and in North Ayrshire and Arran in Scotland, whose MP is Irene Campbell, 147 signatures.

If any petition gathers more than 10,000 responses, government must respond. If it reaches 100,000, the issue must be considered for debate by parliament.

The petition closing date is 7 September. You can sign here.