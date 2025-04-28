Officers investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Nottingham have released images of a man they are looking to trace (above).

A man walked into the premises in St Ann’s Well Road, St Ann’s, before stealing alcohol shortly after midday on 14 April. But just minutes later, he returned and began filling up a bag with multiple bottles of booze.

During the incident, a store worker intervened and tried to push the man out of the store. However, he shrugged her off before leaving the store without making payment for the items.

PC Madison Hayes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the shop worker and we’re determined to track down the person responsible. We believe the man in this image will be able to assist our investigation and I’d ask anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible.”

If you recognise the man please call 101 quoting reference 25*215470.