Industry charity NewstrAid has unveiled the Mindful May calendar – its new tool designed to support positive mental health and wellbeing across the newstrade community.

Packed with easy-to-follow daily activities that encourage emotional self-care, the calendar has been sent to everyone currently receiving financial support from the charity and is also freely available to download via the NewstrAid website.

Welfare manager at NewstrAid, Katie Babooram, said: “Each May, we shine a spotlight on the importance of wellbeing and mental health within our industry. The Mindful May campaign – and this year’s calendar – offers simple, practical steps we can all take to boost our emotional resilience and overall wellbeing.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to mental health, NewstrAid also provides access to a dedicated wellbeing website in partnership with mental health specialists Spectrum.Life. The platform offers a rich variety of free online resources – including podcasts, audio guides, expert-led discussions, and top tips for managing stress and staying calm.

She added: “We all experience stress and tough times – it’s part of life. But having the tools to manage those moments is key. Mindfulness is one such tool, and focusing on our mental wellbeing throughout May is a fantastic way to build those healthy habits.”