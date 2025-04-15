At the National Convenience Show this year there was a noticeable rise in the number of stands offering protection for staff, the tech used to do this, and other items to ensure stores stay in line with the law.

One of these came from E-Service, who unveiled a new “compact and affordable” age verification solution designed to protect retailers and drive customer engagement.

The MyCheckr Mini uses AI-powered facial recognition technology to deliver fast, accurate and hassle-free age checks in under two seconds. The space-saving design makes it ideal for countertop use in convenience stores and retail environments where compliance and efficiency are critical, the supplier said.

The GDPR-compliant age estimation system uses simple facial recognition technology with no data storage and promises an easy setup, and there is also exclusive pricing available for Fed members.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce the MyCheckr Mini, the most cost-effective and user-friendly solution for age verification on the market,” said Paul Scott, sales director at E-Service. “Retailers are under growing pressure to comply with age-restricted sales laws, and this tool makes it effortless, while also giving them an opportunity to increase sales through impactful promotions.”

