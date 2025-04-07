European packaging company Amcor has just released a report that shows recyclability claims are the most influential on consumer purchase decisions, which coincides with a growing preference for paper-based packaging.

The report shares Amcor’s 2025 findings, which builds on the company’s previous research in 2020 and 2022. Based on the responses of 3,351 consumers surveyed in the UK, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden and Poland, it provides brands with valuable insight into sustainability and consumer preferences accelerating the move to more responsible packaging.

The report found that awareness and interest in recyclability is strong, with 84% of consumers reporting that they check on-pack instructions to inform how they dispose of products. 71% of consumers understand claims that state products are ‘made with recycled materials’ – a rise of 4% since 2022.

In addition, paper-based packaging is a growing trend, with 72% of consumers reporting they understand paper-based packaging claims and use them to inform purchasing decisions.

Gerald Rebitzer, from the company, said: “Amcor’s new consumer research equips brands with the insights they need to align packaging decisions with credible claims that shoppers will easily recognise, understand and respond to.

“Now is the time to switch to packaging that is recycle-ready and incorporates recycled material. This report is a crucial tool for anyone looking to meet consumer demand for more sustainable and circular packaging solutions.”

For more information click here.