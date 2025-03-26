The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has today (26 March) officially launched its 2025 Welsh Local Shop Report, celebrating the key contributions that Welsh convenience stores make to their communities.

The report acts as its own standalone branch of the ACS Local Shop Report, focusing on the positive impacts Welsh convenience stores have on their local communities, often providing key services that have declined or disappeared from those areas.

The report was launched at Tŷ Hywel, Cardiff, where members gathered together to discuss and celebrate the significant role that local shops play in Welsh communities, as well as the unique challenges faced.

Highlights form the report include:

Welsh shops contributed to £656bn in GVA over the last year

Welsh shops provide over 26,000 secure, local jobs to their communities

Welsh shops contributed to £656bn in GVA over the last year

38% of these stores are isolated with no other retail or service business close by

93% of independent retailers in Wales engaged in some form of community activity over the past year

Welsh convenience stores were voted the second most important business in supporting their local economy by Welsh shoppers

ACS chief executive, James Lowman, said: “The Welsh convenience sector has once again proved its resilience in providing secure, flexible jobs and acting as an important service hub for customers to access the products and services they need daily.

“We hope the Welsh government will support retailers in Wales such as the rising operational costs of trading, so that they can continue to act as community anchors for their residents.”

You can download the 2025 Welsh Local Shop Report here.