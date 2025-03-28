Out-of-home delivery and parcel locker provider InPost reached a milestone of 9,300 lockers by the end of 2024.

Its recently released annual report for 2024 revealed that parcel volumes doubled to 93.2 million, compared to the previous year - Q4 2024 accounted for 27.2 million of total volumes alone.

The company has establised itself as the largest locker network in the UK, according to the report.

Revenue increased to £230.82m, marking a 164% YoY. This growth was driven by “higher volumes, product mix and the consolidation of Menzies’ results for Q4 2024, which added over £43m to the total,” the company said.

Over the past year, InPost’s network accounted for nearly 12,200 out-of-home locations, representing a 54% increase compared to the previous year.

In terms of population coverage, 65% of people in the top three cities (London, Birmingham, Manchester) live within a 7-minute walk to the nearest InPost OOH point.

Across the entire UK, coverage has risen to 41%, up from 31% a year ago.

Commenting on the results, Rafał Brzoska, founder and CEO of InPost Group, said: “Looking back at 2024, we are excited to celebrate a year full of amazing achievements across all markets.

“The strong results of 2024 show that our vision and our strategic choices resonate well with both merchants and consumers. By focusing on our customers, innovation, and quality, we’ve built a solid foundation that has helped us reach new milestones, and that sets us up for continued success in the future.”