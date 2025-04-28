The LSBU London School of Engineering and Design has this week put out a call to independent convenience retailers nationwide, in an attempt to better understand energy modelling for small businesses such as shops.

The school is looking for ten retailers based anywhere in the UK to take part in a no-cost energy review, as part of one of its research projects.

In return, all participants will receive a report on their own store’s energy use, showing where savings can be made - which could lead on to reduced costs through increased efficiencies that might not have been immediately obvious.

“This is a great opportunity to take the first step towards reducing your costs and supporting the UK’s transition to a more sustainable energy future,” a post from the institution reads. It is hoped the school’s research will provide enough information to shape the future of small shops.

If you’re interested in taking part, send an email to s4229331@lsbu.ac.uk.