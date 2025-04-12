Co-op Wholesale is to invest £800,000 into the wholesale selling price (WSP) of its key Co-op own brand lines.

The move would double its key own brand range from 50 to over 100 lines with a “strong focus” on competitive pricing, it said.

The investment aims to equip retailers with “Co-op’s high-quality own brand products at prices that allow them to remain competitive and meet customer demand,” said Katie Secretan, managing director of Co-op Wholesale.

The wholesaler said it would use sales data to identify the most important products for independent retailers.

Lines have had an average 3% reduction in WSP, with some as much as a 18.5%, including £1.65 off Co-op Mixed Peppers, £2.99 off Co-op Milk Chocolate Malted Biscuits and £0.48 off the WSP of Co-op’s 12 Large British Free-Range Eggs 8 x 12PK.

The BWS category has also seen reductions with £3.60 deducted off the WSP of Co-op DST Imperial Vodka 37.5% 1LTR, it said.

“We understand the pressures that independent retailers face, and that value is still of high importance and that’s why we remain committed to providing them with the best possible wholesale prices, so they can grow their businesses sustainably,” added Secretan.