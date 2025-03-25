Co-op is launching its biggest ever value campaign tomorrow (26 March), matching Aldi prices on over 100 everyday essentials for its members including fresh fruit, milk, eggs and bread.

The move, the largest of its kind in convenience stores and a UK first for Quick-comm platforms, means Co-op member owners will save money every time they shop.

The move, a first for Co-op, will see its six-million member owners able to access new lower prices - matched to Aldi - on the retailer’s most shopped convenience lines. With over one million members buying at least one of the price matched products every week, the activity is launching with more than 100 Co-op branded products including fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, chicken and dairy.

The new price commitment will be available across all of Co-op’s 2,400 shops - one in every UK postal area - and for the first time for a grocer price match, on Quick-Comm platforms including Shop.coop, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, which reaches 81% of UK population.

RRP prices, which will go live tomorrow, include Co-op one pint British Milk at 85p, 500g packs of carrots at 38p, 400g Chopped Tomatoes at 47p and the 800g Tiger Bloomer at £1.45.

Matt Hood, managing director, said: “I’m very clear that, in this current economic climate, price is most often the deciding food shopping factor for our members and customers, which is why we are taking this big step to price match, in our stores and online, as we know discounter prices are often the benchmark of value for consumers.

“Price has often been perceived as the Achillies heel of convenience shopping, but this new, long-term initiative will change that and show there’s no compromise in value, quality, or range to shopping conveniently.”

Co-op’s Aldi Price Match commitment will launch with a bold marketing and ad campaign.