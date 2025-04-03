The Co-op Media Network (CMN) has today announced the launch of a first-party data solution, called Co-op Compass.

The tool will enable brands to navigate and target curated sets of convenience shoppers across digital channels at scale and speed.

Utilising Co-op’s ‘expertise in retail, geographical reach and transaction volume,’ and its unique understanding of the needs of convenience shoppers, Co-op Compass ‘offers advertisers a simple, quick and effective way to manage their offsite digital advertising through curated ready-to-use audiences enabling seamless activation across several touch points.’

The launch marks the next step in CMN’s mission to build a new suite of proprietary media products, by using Co-op’s in-depth, high-frequency customer data from more than 850 million transactions annually, with more than 6m members and making it accessible across a broad range of digital channels.

Kenyatte Nelson, chief membership and consumer officer, explains: “First-party data, like that harnessed by Co-op Compass, provides unparalleled insights into shopper behaviour and preferences, enabling brands to create highly targeted and effective campaigns at speed that resonate with their audiences.

“These campaigns will use our strengths as a leader in convenience to create tailored and unique experiences driven by who shoppers are, how they live and how they shop. This launch is an evolution of our already strong offering and we’re looking forward to further showcasing the power of retail media to brands in the convenience shopper space.”

From launch, Co-op Compass will offer a managed service activating audiences via social and digital display channels. Additional advertising routes are planned to launch throughout 2025, with a further roll out of a self-service option.

CMN launched in January 2024 in partnership with SMG, the UK’s leading independent retail media operator, and the Co-op Compass is the group’s latest retail media offering following the recent announcement of the rollout of 300 new front of store digital media screens in October.

This will result in 9,300 screens across Co-op’s 2,400 stores by the end of January 2025, the Co-op says.