The Co-op Group is to rebrand the Nisa wholesale division as Co-op Wholesale.

According to the Co-op, the move re-enforces its ”commitment to drive increased value for independent retailers, whilst fuelling expansion ambitions into broader corporate business to business markets, and vision to deliver the best of Co-op to its trusted partners”.

Nisa branding on stores will be unaffected.

This launch comes after Nisa saw significant changes in December 2024, with managing director Peter Batt and commercial director Ayaz Alam departing the business.

Nisa retail & sales director Katie Secretan has been appointed managing director for Co-op Wholesale. She joined the business in January 2024, and was praised for “unlocking growth opportunities for both current retailers and prospects, as well as new corporate partnerships and building the foundations to support the businesses ambitious growth targets”.

Managing director for B2B and Growth at Co-op, Jerome Saint-Marc, said: “Our commitment to all our partners remains as strong as ever, to ensure their businesses drive profitable growth now and for generations to come. Our move to Co-op Wholesale is a strategic step forward for us and one we’re immensely proud of. It’ll allow us to deliver expansive growth and operational excellence for our B2B partners, bringing them the products they need, at the right price, when they need them.

“With a new leadership team, strategy and vision, we have one clear goal and that is to drive growth by bringing the best of Co-op to our partners. And following the expertise, drive and passion we’ve witnessed from Katie in the last year, I am delighted that she will be stepping into her role to power the business forward.”

Commenting on the changes, managing director for Co-op Wholesale Katie Secretan said: “We’re clear that this is more than just a supply relationship. Co-op Wholesale is backed by a business built on purpose and we’ll use our platforms to champion what matters most to our diverse partner base, as we know that we can make greater impact when we work together.

“Under Co-op Wholesale, we’re already making significant growth opportunities through corporate accounts as well as traditional retailers, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”