Allwyn and Snappy Shopper have strengthened their partnership to over 170 independent retailers now selling National Lottery Scratchcards online through the delivery platform.

The expansion follows an small-scale trial in summer 2024, which has led to additional retailers signing up for the offering provided they meet a “number of criteria”.

As part of Allwyn’s efforts to “modernise” the National Lottery, to date, the partnership has generated £150,000 in sales for retailers, it said.

“By integrating National Lottery Scratchcards into the platform, local retailers are unlocking new revenue streams while enhancing their digital offerings to meet evolving consumer habits,” said Alison Acquaye-Acford, Allwyn’s Director of Commercial Partnerships and Retail Sales.

Commenting on the expansion, Mike Callachan, CEO of Snappy Shopper, said: “The demand proves that customers want seamless access to National Lottery products from their trusted local stores.”