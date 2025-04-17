The ACS has taken to its website this week to remind retailers that there are now just two weeks until the closure of the government’s alcohol duty stamp scheme, first introduced in 2006.

Finishing on 1 May, the closure of the scheme means alcohol manufacturers, importers and wholesalers no longer need to register, obtain or apply alcohol duty stamps to retail containers previously covered by it.

The scheme was an anti-fraud measure which required these parties to ensure duty stamps were attached to retail containers of alcohol and fermented products before they entered the UK market to be sold.

To help retailers prepare for the end of the scheme, thr ACS has created a briefing to explain what it is, as well as how to verify the legitimacy of alcohol products.

Here’s what’s changing from the date of implementation: Alcohol manufacturers, importers and wholesalers no longer need to register, obtain or apply alcohol duty stamps to retail containers previously covered by the scheme

Producers may continue to supply them in the same way, as the government has not required businesses to obliterate or remove stamps already attached. From this date, however, businesses are free to remove duty stamps without restriction

From 1 May 2025, both legacy stamped products and unstamped products may be sold and supplied by retailers – there will no penalties against retail businesses that sell stamped products after this date

Businesses should continue to comply with all of their legal obligations, due diligence and requirements of the Alcohol Wholesaler Registration Scheme.

You can access and download the new ACS guidance here.

