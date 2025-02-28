Weetabix

Weetabix Food Company makes Weetabix, the UK’s number one selling, most trusted and most recommended cereals. It is home to some of Britain’s most famous and iconic brands including Weetabix, Weetabix Minis, Alpen, Ready brek and Weetos.

The organisation is owned by Post Holdings Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. Weetabix Food Company has been proudly fuelling families around the world for 90 years with nutritious cereals and snacks produced in Burton Latimer, Corby, and Ashton. The company which has its global headquarters in Northamptonshire, operates across North America, South Africa, Kenya, Germany and Spain and exports to more than 90 countries around the world.