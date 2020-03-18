Sid Sidhu
Sid Sidhu, owner of St. Johns Budgens in Kenilworth, discusses how he drives his business forward.
- Opinion
Delivering the goods
Budgens retailer Sid Sidhu is impressed with the results of offering an online shopping service to local customers.
- Opinion
CBD sales boost
CBD products have become a suprising hit for Sid, from vaping liquids to massage oils.
- Opinion
Exciting changes ahead
Budgens retailer Sid believes retailers need to keep innovating and make the most of their assets.
- Opinion
Automatic facing up success
Budgens retailer Sid Sidhu says investment in an automatic facing up system at his Budgens store is well worth the expense.
- Opinion
Face up to new solutions
Budgens retailer Sid Sidhu is hoping to take the faff out of facing up with a new system that will do it all for him.