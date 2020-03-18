Sid Sidhu

Sid Sidhu, owner of St. Johns Budgens in Kenilworth, discusses how he drives his business forward.

    Delivering the goods

    2020-03-18T16:07:00

    Budgens retailer Sid Sidhu is impressed with the results of offering an online shopping service to local customers.

    CBD sales boost

    2019-12-10T14:55:00

    CBD products have become a suprising hit for Sid, from vaping liquids to massage oils.

    Exciting changes ahead

    2019-10-03T11:05:00

    Budgens retailer Sid believes retailers need to keep innovating and make the most of their assets. 

    Automatic facing up success

    2019-08-06T10:10:00

    Budgens retailer Sid Sidhu says investment in an automatic facing up system at his Budgens store is well worth the expense.

    Face up to new solutions

    2019-05-16T10:33:00

    Budgens retailer Sid Sidhu is hoping to take the faff out of facing up with a new system that will do it all for him.