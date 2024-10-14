Biotiful

As the UK’s leading Kefir brand, Biotiful Gut Health has long been relied on by families around the country when it comes to naturally supporting good Gut Health. Their mission is to make Gut Health accessible to all – and with a wide range of delicious natural dairy products, they have something to suit everyone, at every age.

Originating from the Caucasus mountains, Kefir has been a trusted dietary staple for over 2000 years. The word literally means ‘feel good‘ and with over 40 strains of live cultures in Biotiful Kefir it’s clear they understand why.

People are increasingly coming to understand how Gut Health can impact both physical and mental wellbeing – improving digestion, immune function, boosting your mood, even helping you sleep better! – and also the role that Kefir can play in improving Gut Health.

Fermented foods like Kefir are probiotic – meaning they provide a dose of live microorganisms and calcium to support healthy digestion and improve Gut Health.

All their products are made with British cows milk, with no sugar added, packed full of protein and a source of Vitamin B12, which supports the immune system.

Biotiful Gut Health products are available as drinks, yoghurts, protein pots and meal booster sprinkles.