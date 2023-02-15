Alice Leader
Alice Leader is a reporter across ConvenienceStore.co.uk and The Grocer
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 806 503
- Email:
- alice.leader@thegrocer.co.uk
- Features and analysis
Wholesale & convenience sectors offer support for earthquake victims
The earthquake in Turkey and Syria has already cost the lives of 41,000 people
- Features and analysis
Nisa retailer warms up community with 99p hot water bottles
H & Jodie’s in Walsall is helping shoppers fight rising energy costs by offering hot water bottles for 99p
- Features and analysis
Bestway calls on medicine suppliers to prioritise convenience stores
Medicine suppliers have been urged to prioritise convenience stores to cater to consumers shopping locally during a current stock shortage
- Features and analysis
Paul Cheema makes move back to Costcutter from Nisa
Paul Cheema is returning to Costcutter after almost a decade with Nisa
- Features and analysis
Morrisons aims to open ‘thousands’ of Morrisons Daily stores as it nears 500
Morrisons has revealed it expects to open thousands of Morrisons Daily stores, as the supermarket giant nears the 500 mark
- Features and analysis
GroceryAid and Business Debtline team up to offer free debt advice to retailers
The partnership comes as more retailers are seeking support on business rates, managing business finances, unpaid invoices and debt
- Features and analysis
Booker outlines ambition to add 150 new Budgens stores by the end of 2022
Budgens has signed up 36 sites which are “up and running”, with another 84 stores in the pipeline
- Features and analysis
AF Blakemore planning rollout of Eat Some food-to-go concept
AF Blakemore is planning a wider rollout of its food-to-go concept Eat Some following success at Spar Aberystwyth
- Features and analysis
GroceryAid reveals headline acts for Barcode Festival 2022
Barcode Festival 2022 will take place Thursday 7 July at Magazine London
- Features and analysis
Former Sainsbury’s boss Justin King to speak at the Convenience Conference 2021
Other key speakers at the face-to-face event include AF Blakemore MD James Russell and Co-op MD of property Stuart Hookins.
- Interviews and Profiles
Heroes of Lockdown: Raj and Sunita Aggarwal, Spar Wigston and Hackenthorpe
Much-loved retailer Raj Aggarwal was busy helping his community before tragically becoming a victim of coronavirus, and his wife, Sunita, has bravely carried on his good work.
- Interviews and Profiles
Ribena Sparkling retailer community initiative returns
Suntory Beverage and Food has donated £380,000 of Ribena Sparkling for retailers to distribute to community groups.
- News
Post-Christmas budgets see Co-op Honest Value sales surge
Nisa retailers have reported sales growth in the Co-op Honest Value range as conscious shoppers seek low prices post-Christmas.
- Interviews and Profiles
Catching up with The Convenience Awards: Best Independent & Convenience Retailer of the Year
With entries for the Convenience Awards 2021 now open, Conveniencestore.co.uk has checked in with one of the winners to discuss what’s happened since receiving not one, but two awards.
- Interviews and Profiles
Eat17 own-brand chocolate range sees sales success
Spar retailer James Brundle is enjoying the sweet success of Eat17’s newly-launched own-brand chocolate range.
- Interviews and Profiles
Catching up with The Convenience Awards: Best Large Store winner
Ronak Patel’s Budgens in Arbury won Best Large Convenience Store at the Convenience Awards 2020, we caught up with him to see how it’s changed his business
- News
How offering gluten-free and vegetarian products can increase spending in your store
Retailers embracing a free-from range have the opportunity to grow sales in their stores.
- Interviews and Profiles
One Stop retailer's food to go sales ‘decimated’ by second lockdown
Food to go in convenience continues to be hit following the second lockdown
- Features and analysis
Nisa retailer and community create poppy display
Nisa retailer Amrit Pahal has worked with his community to create a poppy display for Remembrance Sunday.
- Features and analysis
Halloween preparations dividing retailers
With Covid-19 hitting social gatherings, some retailers are concerned over Halloween preparations.