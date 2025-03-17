AT A GLANCE: UK Food & Drink Shows Comprising: National Convenience Show, Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show, Foodex Manufacturing Solutions Monday 7 to Wednesday 9 April 2025 NEC Birmingham www.ukfoodanddrinkshows.co.uk

Increasing customer spend, building loyalty and mastering social media are among the topics that will be explored at this year’s UK Food & Drink Shows.

Thirty thousand visitors and 1,500 exhibitors will come together in April from across the grocery, hospitality, specialist retail and manufacturing sectors to network, see the latest innovations and gain invaluable insights.

This year’s event, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from Monday 7 to Wednesday 9 April, comprises four shows that each target a sector of the food and drink industry:

· National Convenience Show provides a platform for the convenience retailing sector to come together, from suppliers and wholesalers through to retailers.

· Food & Drink Expo provides buyers from retail, hospitality, wholesale, foodservice and manufacturing with information and product sourcing opportunities.

· Farm Shop & Deli Show brings together hundreds of suppliers to showcase the best of local and speciality produce to retailers and buyers.

· Foodex Manufacturing Solutions is the UK’s leading trade event for the food and drink processing, packaging and logistics industries.

Once again, UK Food & Drink Shows will feature a packed programme of expert speakers, insightful panels and inspiring demonstrations on topics and trends that are driving the industry. (See below.)

The evolution and innovation of the UK Food & Drink Shows is one reason it was last year crowned ‘Best UK Tradeshow more than 8,000 sq m’ in the Association of Event Organisers Excellence Awards. That innovation continues this year with the introduction of a host of new themed areas:

· Future Food Zone will highlight exciting on-trend categories such as keto, kombucha, fermented foods and CBD to reflect growing consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable options.

· Coffee Zone has been launched in partnership with The London Coffee Festival and will play host to the latest innovations in the coffee industry, from top roasters, alternative milks and the most sustainable cups.

· Packaging Zone will be a one-stop shop for businesses seeking solutions to their packaging and plastic challenges, with an emphasis on sustainability.

· Business Advice Hub, a dedicated area providing exhibitors and visitors to the show with access to free business advice and services.

Also new for this year will be two dedicated street food areas serving a wide selection of exciting dishes and snacks to visitors.

To ensure visitors make the most of their visit, an online digital event companion will offer a comprehensive event guide, interactive floorplan, seamless indoor navigation and real-time notifications.

To find out more and register for free tickets visit the UK Food & Drink Shows website.

Panels and presentations

A selection of UK Food & Drink Shows panels and presentations that convenience store operators won’t want to miss.

Monday 7 April

From Lockdown to award-winning: Building a business and making it a success

11am, Farm Shop & Deli Stage

An exclusive interview with 2024 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards Newcomer of the Year The Cheesy Living Co

The Convenience shopper: Everything you need to know

11am, Convenience Store Stage

Food and drink insight experts Lumina Intelligence offers the latest data and insight on the convenience shopper.

The female leaders shaping convenience

11.45am, Convenience Store Stage

This session puts the spotlight on some of the most inspiring and influential women in the UK convenience retail sector. Find out how their careers began, the challenges they overcame and the advice they would share to aspiring women.

A retailers’ guide to building bigger baskets

12.45pm, Convenience Store Stage

Join this session to hear how simple changes to core categories can support building bigger baskets if the right range is executed in the right place in your stores.

Claire Pointon: Expanding the possibilities of delivery

12.45pm, The Grocer Stage

Claire Pointon, managing director at Just Eat, on working with retailers, grocers, independents and brands to tap into audiences they might not otherwise reach.

Food to go trends in 2025: Foodservice vs Retail

1.30pm, The Grocer Stage

Insight experts Lumina Intelligence identify where consumers are going for their food-to-go, what they are buying, why they are buying it, how much they are spending, how frequently they are visiting and more.

Lovingly Artisan: The key to building an award-winning store

2.15pm, Farm Shop & Deli Stage

Farm Shop & Deli Retailer of the Year 2024, Aidan Monks of Lovingly Artisan Bakery, on what makes Lovingly Artisan stand out from the crowd, his views on the future of the industry and how Lovingly Artisan is adapting to the challenges the sector is facing.

Trends to watch: The future of food and drink

2.30pm, Food Manufacture Stage

What will the UK food and drink market look like in 2026? How will consumer and market behaviour evolve and what impact will it have?

Morrisons: The future of convenience

2.45pm, Convenience Store Stage

Morrisons’ wholesale and franchise director Paul Dobson on the retailer’s plans to grow its estate to 2,000 outlets by the end of 2025 and the wider trends impacting the UK convenience retail sector.

The Labour Party: The impact to convenience

3.30pm, Convenience Store Stage

Understand what is high on the agenda of the new government and find out what your industry representatives are doing to make sure your voice is heard.

Tuesday 8 April

Booths: Catering for Your customers

11am, The Grocer Stage

Booths managing director Nigel Murray discusses the state of the UK food and drink market, the changing needs of consumers, the growth of Booths, plans for the future and the importance of catering to your customers and how you need to buck the trends to do so.

Leap into the future of retail: Where efficiency, scalability, and business value pave the path ahead

11.30am, Convenience Store Stage

Discover how AI is revolutionizing everything from operations, inventory management and streamlining supply chain processes to enhancing customer experiences. Don’t miss the chance to learn how digital and AI are setting the stage for a more profitable and sustainable future in convenience retail.

Mastering Social Media: Your Story is Your Superpower

11.45am, Restaurant Stage

In this masterclass, we’ll uncover systems, hacks, and frameworks that leverage social media psychology to build authority, engage your audience, and amplify your impact.

Win Big with TikTok Shop: How to Grow and Scale Your Food & Drink Business

11.45am, The Grocer Stage

TikTok Shop has been establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms in the market. Hear how to launch and grow your business through this channel.

The UK forecourt market: Trends to watch

12.30pm, Convenience Store Stage

Lumina Intelligence shares exclusive insights from its recent UK Forecourt Market Report to highlight and explain the key trends to watch in the forecourt channel over the next 12 months and beyond.

Retailers’ Den

2pm, Convenience Store Stage

Entrepreneurs stand in front our panel of convenience store experts and make their 15-minute pitch.

Breaking Barriers: Succeeding in Food & Drink as an Underrepresented Founder

2.45pm, The Grocer Stage

This session provides real, practical insights from underrepresented founders who have successfully launched and grown their food and drink brands.

Community Champions: Going above and beyond

3.15pm, Convenience Store Stage

Come and be inspired by the stories of retailers that are pulling out the stops for their local communities and find out the impact it is having on their businesses.

Wednesday 9 April

Retail crime: The true cost to convenience

10.45am, Convenience Store Stage

In this session, retailers that have been victims of crime discuss the impact it has had on their businesses, how they have responded and what more needs to be done to address the issue.

Social Media Trends 2025: How to Stay Ahead of the Game

11am, The Grocer Stage

Learn where growth is happening, what audiences want and how to use AI for creating impactful, future-proof content. This session will give actionable insights to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Waitrose: Investing £1bn into convenience

11.30am, Convenience Store Stage

Waitrose retail director Tina Mitchell discusses the retailer’s plans to open 100 new Little Waitrose stores over the next five years, the convenience retail landscape as a whole, and the changing needs of consumers.

Rising Stars: Who are the retailers causing a stir?

1.15pm, Convenience Store Stage

Who are the next generation of convenience store retailers and what makes them tick? Find out what they are doing differently, how they see the future of the industry, what motivates them and what advice they would share with their peers.

Retailers’ Den

2.15pm, Convenience Store Stage

Watch and learn as entrepreneurs stand in front our panel of convenience store experts and make their 15-minute pitch.