As retailers prepare for the upcoming disposable vape ban in June, another major legislation looms but this time in tobacco.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is currently making its way through parliament aiming to create a so called “smoke-free generation” by banning the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.

Today (26 March), MPs will debate the Bill’s final stages in the House of Commons marking the final opportunity for amendments before it moves to the Lords.

While the Bill presents several measures such as stricter vape regulations and on the spot £200 fines. It is the generational tobacco ban that has sparked concern among those on the front line of these changes - convenience store retailers.

Convenience Store spoke to top retailers who are left wondering how they would fill the gaps in sales and shelves if the ban was to go ahead.

Nishi Patel, Londis Bexley Park I’m completely against the Tobacco and Vapes Bill. I don’t think the processes have been thought through correctly. I have spoken to a few older retailers who said they would just shut shops, sell up and that they’re not going to deal with it all. I’ve been involved quite heavily with cigarette companies going to speak to MP’s and talk to them about our concerns. The main issue is that tobacco is going to be pushed under into black market sales. It’s not going to stop people smoking if they want to smoke they can just go and buy it cheaper somewhere else. It’s just a bit of a kick in the teeth. We would rather have a licencing scheme where legitimate businesses like us can sell tobacco. Change the age to 21, when it changed from 16 to 18 there was definitely cut in people smoking. Tobacco is actually declining in my business. From 2019 we’ve lost something around 10% of tobacco sales in our business, vapes have obviously taken over a big portion of that. It’s ill-thought-out and they haven’t really talked to retailers about our concerns and how hard it’s going to be for us. Are they going to give us help with technology to do age verification? I doubt they are. Are they going to give us any grants, again, I doubt they are. We’ve been left in the lurch to deal with it and police it. We don’t really know what’s going to happen with the new tobacco ban, but a lot of retailers are anot happy with it and it’s not for me unfortunately.

George Philips, TJ’s Latestop I actually believe this is quite an incredible thing that’s happening. Although it’s not going to be the best for me on sales, it’s important for me to realise where I need to adapt and change. It’s nice to think that we are moving toward a smoke-free generation. I’m looking forward to using that space in years to come for a different purpose. Cigarettes are evolving and what I consider an old habit has the potential to improve the lives of many people. I believe this could help individuals break free from addiction and transform their lives for the better.

Atul Sodha, Londis Harefield We [retailers] have worked tirelessly and done a hell of a lot of lobbying about how this is going to be managed. Everyone understands that smoking is harmful, but the ban raises questions about how the government plans to support retailers in managing it. Identifying two individuals who are both say 34 years old will be challenging, especially when one was born in 2009 or later and the other before 2009. How are we expected to manage this? We already face enough difficulties with Challenge 25. While the idea of creating a smoke-free generation is an amazing thought, the people at the sharp end, meaning retailers, have got to try and manage this. The government and Trading Standards don’t have the resources to manage it. We are trying to run honest and professional businesses with all the diligence in place, but this does not allow for us to be able to do this in a constructive and reasonable way. We are going to face backlash from people. Everyone in the industry is talking about the Bill, but if you go and speak to 10 people in the store right now, they won’t even know anything about the generational ban. When it comes into force, how are we supposed to enforce or monitor compliance. I think my major concern here is the backlash we will receive from customers who are asked to prove that they were born before 2009.

Vidur Pandya, Kislingbury Mini Market & Post Office The new Bill is definitely not something I’m looking forward to. How is it going to be policed if the government doesn’t even have funding for Trading Standards. It literally relies on retailers to take action and there’s already enough on our plates as it is. The main question still remains, someone who’s born after January 2009 can’t buy it, but the person born 31st of December 2008 can. Will the person who can buy it come in and buy it for their friend who can’t purchase simply because of one day. It will increase the amount of people trying to buy it for friends, which would not help retailers to be responsible. It will also create an increase in abuse against staff. What it means is that we will have to put safety measures in place to prevent any fastening behaviour from customers simply because of this new new bill. Another thing, it would also boost the illicit trade. As it is, we’ve seen an increase in illicit trade, especially for tobacco, so this would just make it easier for criminals.

Avtar Sidhu, St John’s Budgens & Post Office The big tobacco industry needs to do more for independent retailers. We need more support, more advice and more NPD in reduced risk. Most importantly, we need additional focus on transforming this category to being fit for the future and better represent the headwinds we collectively face and winning consumer confidence in the reduced risk space.

Convenience Store will provide updates on the Bill throughout the week.