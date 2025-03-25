A Nisa Local on Uxbridge Road in West London operated by LA Foods has donated £1,000 through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity to St. Stephen’s CE Primary School, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the local community.

The donation was presented during the store’s recent relaunch event, attended by headteacher Michael Schumm and a group of excited pupils from the school. This latest contribution takes the total amount donated by the store to St. Stephen’s to £5,000.

Store manager, Malik Zameer, said: “Supporting the community is very important to us. We’re proud to have been able to contribute £1,000 to St. Stephen’s CE Primary School, which will help fund valuable resources and activities for local children. We’ve worked closely with the school before, and we’re always keen to continue giving back. We’ve also been approached by an Islamic charity in the area, and we’re currently exploring how we can help with that too.”

Last year, LA Foods celebrated reaching the £100,000 donation milestone to local communities, demonstrating its commitment to making a positive impact on local communities.