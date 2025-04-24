A vape featuring a cartoon vampire was found displayed next to Pokémon cards at a child’s eye level in a central London newsagent, warned Lord Stevens of Birmingham.

Shared during the House of Lords’ second reading of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill yesterday, he raised concerns over the accessibility and marketing of vapes to children.

“As I came into Parliament this afternoon, I stopped at a newsagent,” Lord Stevens told the chamber. “There were Pokémon cards with cartoons next to vapes with a little cartoon character of a vampire, at kids’ eye height”

Although visual aids are not typically allowed in the Lords, he said the idea that the vaping industry has changed its spots is “untrue”, pointing to the cartoon-branded vape and Pokémon cards.

He said there was a “balance to be struck” in vape regulations, warning of the dangers of nicotine addiction among non-smokers - particularly young people.

Lords Stevens acknowledged that vaping can reduce health risks for smokers, but said there are no benefits to non-smokers. “The current scientific consensus is that smokers switching to vaping will reduce the threats to their health, but equally that there is no health benefit from taking up nicotine addiction if you have not previously been a smoker.

“That is why it is right that there is flexibility in the Bill,” he said.

The Bill aims to create the first “smoke-free generation” by ensuring children turning 15 this year or younger can never be legally sold tobacco.

Other measures would allow ministers to regulate the flavours, packaging, and display of vapes as well as a new retail licensing scheme for tobacco, vapes and nicotine - a move backed by indie retailers.