Four lucky Spar customers across Great Britain have received grand prize cheques for £10k through its successful Frozen Fortune campaign.

Customers in Renfrew, Grimsby, Salford and Helston were the lucky four shoppers from more than 120,500 who participated in Frozen Fortune between 2 January to Wednesday 19 February. The competition offered customers the chance to win instant rewards through an app in the form of free products, money off vouchers and grand prize entries.

There were 1.23 million plays of the daily Ice Breaker game, and a further 325,000 plays of the Fortune Maker game, which customers unlocked after playing the Ice Breaker three times. A £200 holiday voucher was also given away every day to a shopper.

Four Regional Distribution Centres (RDCs) – CJ Lang & Son Ltd (Scotland), A. F. Blakemore & Son Ltd (South East, Midlands, and Wales), Appleby Westward (South West England), and James Hall & Co. Ltd (North of England) – collaborated on the campaign.

The four lucky SPAR shoppers collecting £10,000 grand prize cheques at their local stores were:

Abby McNicol (pictured), who received her cheque at Spar Paisley Road in Renfrew from SPAR independent retailer Saleem Sadiq and Lori Watson from CJ Lang & Son.

Connie Robinson, who was happy to help a friend and collect the cheque on their behalf, meeting Store Manager Robyn Gobey at A.F. Blakemore & Son’s company owned SPAR New Waltham store. Connie’s friend was unable to attend the presentation.

Tracy Dixon, who was congratulated at SPAR Poets Corner in Salford by SPAR independent retailer Mark Cleary and Marketing Manager Philippa Harrington from James Hall & Co. Ltd.

Antonia Sharkey, who was greeted at Appleby Westward’s company owned SPAR Helston store by Store Manager Jane Rowntree and Area Manager Alexander Allen.

Speaking after winning, Abby McNicol said: “I asked my boyfriend to drive me to Spar Renfrew to redeem my vouchers as I had quite a few. That was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made! I never expected to win the grand prize, I was always playing to see if I could win a free product or a money off voucher.

“All the products I won were useful and I did not have much money after Christmas, so it made all the difference. A lot of the money will be invested into the house, but I would also like to take my mum on a big holiday to Japan or Korea. She’s always wanted to go but has been unable to afford it.”