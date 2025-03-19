Co-op and Uber Eats have today (19 March) announced a three-year partnership renewal, including extending delivery collaboration through Uber Direct and Peckish.

The partnership, which started in 2022, has seen the number of Co-op stores where Uber Eats is available increase to more than 1,300 as Co-op has grown through its own online shop and strategic partners.

This extended partnership builds on the success of Uber Eats and Co-op’s relationship which provides rapid, reliable and convenient grocery deliveries to communities nationwide.

Deepening the relationship, Co-op will extend its work with Uber Direct - Uber’s white label last-mile delivery service. Uber Direct already offers a delivery service from Co-op’s online shop, and will now work closely with Co-op on deliveries for orders placed via the convenience retailer’s newly launched Peckish app, which is dedicated to supporting independent local grocery retailers in communities across the UK.

Unveiled in February in a supermarket first, Peckish is available to small, often family-owned independent grocery retailers and enables them to provide an online grocery shopping and delivery service to their local customers.

The partnership extension will also see Co-op continue to offer member price savings for Uber Eats users. Uber Eats was the first delivery platform to include Co-op member price savings, with Co-op’s more than 6 million member-owners able to access savings on approaching 200 products when ordering groceries and everyday essentials through Uber’s app.

Chris Conway, Co-op quick commerce director, said: “Innovation is fundamental to our approach, whether extending reach and choice, creating value through member price savings or delivering Peckish to give independent grocery retailers a voice online. We see consumer appetite for quick, easy and convenient grocery delivery continue to grow and the agreement with Uber Eats marks the start of a new chapter where we will work together to meet the needs of shoppers and to grow Co-op’s leading quick commerce channel.”