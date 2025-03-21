National Lottery operator Allwyn is urging retailers to make the most of two mammoth footfall and sales-driving opportunities today and tomorrow.

Tonight (21 March) EuroMillions players have the chance to win an extraordinary estimated £166m jackpot. This life-changing sum could propel one lucky winner straight onto the list of The National Lottery’s biggest wins.

The gigantic draw is being supported with Over £160m posters that have been rushed out to tens of thousands of stores, with the huge jackpot also being supported on in-store media screens and in above-the-line advertising – including in newspapers and on radio.

It provides a fantastic talking point for retailers, especially as a lucky winner of this amount would immediately land themselves in the realm of the rich and famous. They would be almost 18 times richer than ‘Espresso’ singer, Sabrina Carpenter, who is worth an estimated £9.25m and would also be significantly richer than England captain, Harry Kane.

If that wasn’t enough, tomorrow night (22 March) will see an £11.6m Must Be Won Lotto jackpot up for grabs. In a Must Be Won draw, if the jackpot isn’t won outright by someone matching all six main numbers, then the whole amount rolls down and is shared among all the other prize tiers.

Allwyn’s head of retail channels, James Dunbar, said: “We know when EuroMillions reaches this level it creates lots of chatter –presenting the perfect opportunity for retailers to ask their customers if they’d like a Lucky Dip for the mega jackpot draw and to get them talking about what they’d do if they were suddenly £166m richer.”