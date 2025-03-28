National Lottery retailers and Allwyn are gearing up for tonight’s huge Euromillions prize. The £202m jackpot could make the UK’s biggest-ever winner if won by a single ticket-holder.

Allwyn is reporting that retailers can expect up to a 125% sales uplift (when compared with the normal EuroMillions base draw). To support the event, Allwyn has rushed out ’Over £200m’ posters to tens of thousands of stores. The jackpot is also being supported on in-store media screens and in above-the-line advertising including in newspapers and on radio.

Allwyn’s head of field sales, Karl Southworth, said: “The incredible EuroMillions jackpot has now surpassed £200m, presenting further significant sales and footfall opportunities for National Lottery retailers.

“With it also being Mother’s Day weekend, it presents a great talking point to get customers thinking about all the extravagant ways they could treat their mum or the special women in their lives if they suddenly woke up as the UK’s biggest-ever winner.”