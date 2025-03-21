A Local Vape Action (LVA) plan pilot in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, aimed at tackling illegal vape sales has led to a “positive change”, with a decrease in offences throughout the town.

The pilot began in September and was conducted in collaboration with Kent County Council, Kent Police and the Independent British Vape Trade Association.

Between September and December, Trading Standards visited more than 40 independent retailers to check they were meeting their statutory obligations such as age-verification policies, in-store signage and awareness of compliant vape products.

Only 20% of stores passed a test purchasing exercise carried out across 20 locations. Although no offence was committed as the young person was of age, but it highlighted the issues around inadequate ID checks and the further work required around the sale of vapes to younger people, said LVA.

During the pilot, Trading Standards seized non-compliant products from several independent shops. Additionally, only 26% of stores met the statutory requirement for the recycling of used vapes.

Many of the retailers said they needed clearer guidance on requirements to recycle used vapes, it found.

While the LVA pilot has created “important momentum”, further engagement is needed to ensure all vape retailers have no reason to not meet their statutory requirements when it comes to selling age-restricted products such as vapes, it said.

The pilot will continue to provide Tunbridge Wells retailers updated guidance in the lead-up to the ban on single use vapes from 1 June 2025.

The results of this pilot would inform the ongoing development of a national LVA that is set to launch in 2025, it said.

”Extending the pilot project through 2025 would further enhance engagement with retailers as the laws covering vape sales are changing, fostering a safer and fairer market for vaping products,” said Mark Rolfe, head of community protection at Kent County Council

Commenting on the pilot, Matthew Scott, Kent Police and Crime Commissioner, said:“This has been an excellent and productive partnership, which has protected people, particularly young people, from illegal and often harmful vapes. By working together, the team has proved they can help protect places and businesses from unfair and unlawful practises. I’d like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to this innovative project.”