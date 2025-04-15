Last week, 240 children from 30 East Lancashire schools enjoyed a day at Junction 4 Urban Skatepark in Darwen through Spar’s Lancashire School Games.

Primary and secondary school children from Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale schools were involved in the action-packed sessions held over two days at the specialist venue.

Oliver Lax, age 10, from Shadsworth Junior School, said: “It’s been a great experience. I really liked the BMXing best as I love riding my bike. These were proper BMX bikes, and it was good to learn how to ride them best and how to stand up on them.”

Andrew Mercer, school games organiser for the Blackburn with Darwen area, said: “It is brilliant to hear the boys so enthused by the activities put on for them at the skatepark which is an awesome location for an introduction to BMXing, scootering and skateboarding.

“The Spar Lancashire School Games delivers a fantastic variety of activities across the academic year targeted at children least active or least likely to participate in physical activity. We aim to boost participation, develop lifelong skills, and hopefully spark an interest that encourages those children to take up physical activity outside of school.”

Run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network, the games have been sponsored by Spar through its association with James Hall & Co. Ltd since 2006.