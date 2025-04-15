Bestway Wholesale is helping retailers “bloom in profit” this Easter with its latest four week campaign.

The initiative provides exclusive offers, targeted promotions and valuable tools that would “drive footfall, increase sales, and boost profitability” throughout the spring season.

Bestway has aimed to make the “second largest trading moment after Christmas” more interesting and enjoyable.

In depots, retailers have been greeted by eye-catching Easter-themed archway to discover nearly 200 deals across all categories.

Throughout the campaign period depots will be running competitions, prize draws and incentives to give back to customers, including thousands in depot credits.

It has partnered with Red Bull and Pepsi to showcase their latest NPD. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to win a case of the new Lucozade Sport drink sponsored by England footballer Jude Bellingham.

To kickstart the wholesaler’s 50th anniversary celebrations, it is also offering retailers with 50% or more in PORS on leading brands and products.

“Easter is a key trading period for the convenience channel, and at Bestway we’re committed to giving back - not just to our customers, but also to their shoppers - by delivering exceptional value and exclusive launches that set the stage for strong sales momentum into the summer months,” said Kenton Burchell, group trading director at Bestway Wholesale.