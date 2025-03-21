Nisa retailers have joined forces to raise an impressive £4,270 for Sunshine and Smiles, a Leeds-based charity that provides vital support for children and young people who have Down syndrome and their families.

Sunshine and Smiles was founded in 2011 as a small community support group and became an official charity in 2013. As the only dedicated Down syndrome support network in Leeds, they play a crucial role in the local community, offering essential resources and guidance to families in need.

The substantial donations were made through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity by several West Yorkshire based Nisa retailers, including Manpreet Singh Grewal, Nikul Patel, Amit Patel, Aman Barhgota, Aaron Singh Barhgota, Bhavesh Odedra, and Yathursan Sabaratnam.

World Down Syndrome Day, observed annually on 21 March, is a global awareness day to raise awareness about Down syndrome and promote the rights, inclusion, and well-being of people with Down syndrome.

Ailith Harley-Roberts, service delivery manager for Sunshine and Smiles, said: “On this World Down Syndrome Day, we’re incredibly grateful to the West Yorkshire-based Nisa retailers for their generous donation. Their support makes a real difference to the lives of children and young people with Down syndrome in our community, helping us continue to provide vital services, activities, and guidance for families.”