More than half of adults (55%) would support alternatives to a ban on tobacco sales for future generations, according to new data from smokers’ rights group Forest.

It comes after the Tobacco and Vapes Bill present measures to introduce the world’s first smoke-free generation, gradually ending the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after 1 January 2009.

A third of 18-24 year olds support the ban, the survey of 2,000 adults found.

While 24% of respondents said they support keeping the legal age of sale at 18, with 21% in favour of raising it to 21.

The Bill will return to the House of Commons tomorrow (26 March 2025) for its Report Stage and Third Reading.

It will be the final chance for the Commons to debate the Bill before it moves to the House of Lords for further consideration.

Amendments have been tabled that will remove the generational ban from the Bill, or replace it with a clause raising the age of sale from 18 to 21, said Forest.

“Creeping prohibition won’t stop young people smoking. It will simply drive the sale of tobacco into the hands of criminal gangs,” said Simon Clark, director of Forest.

“We urge MPs to amend the Bill and adopt a policy that respects freedom of choice and doesn’t treat adults like children”.