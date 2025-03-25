Hundreds of potential candidates have applied for the vape industry’s first ever Chief Misinformation Officer job, according to the employer who created the role to highlight the broad range of often incorrect advice the public receives on the topic.

The job vacancy (below) was posted by Riot Labs in a bid to tackle the “flood” of misinformation given out on vaping in recent months. Since the advert went live on Indeed and the company’s own jobs page, over 200 prospective candidates have applied.

The unprecedented number of applications has been fuelled by influencers in the vape sector reposting and sharing the job, according to Riot Labs CEO, Ben Johnson: “This is all part of our Riot Activist work to stand up for the vape sector, and it’s clear the role we’re hiring for has struck a nerve within the industry. People are sick of having vape misinformation shoved down their throats.

“Lightweight research, unpublished reports that aren’t peer reviewed, and opinion pieces lacking facts are flooding into mainstream media and misleading adult smokers trying to quit. It’s a massive issue. We felt the industry needs a Chief Misinformation Officer to fight for the vape sector.”

Since the role went live at the start of the month, dozens of influencers in the sector have reposted the ad, including the Head of the UKIVIA, John Dunne. The successful applicant will be responsible for monitoring false information in the media, tracking and dissecting the latest studies and drawing attention to misinformation to help provide a balanced counter argument for the benefit of the public - specifically adult smokers trying to quit.

Riot Labs have confirmed that the application process is still open and the company intends to have the role filled for the start of summer - as the UK braces for more vape legislation including the 1 June disposables ban.

Johnson, who founded Riot Labs in 2016, revealed the idea for the new job role was a reaction to a story that hit the mainstream in February on the “deadly” effects of vaping. The Chief Misinformation Officer role aligned perfectly with the company’s campaign work that sees them stand up for the vape sector and protect adult smokers trying to quit.

“The current “tsunami of vape misinformation in circulation is preventing access to reliable sources of information for those looking to quit. The successful candidate for the role needs to be ready to roll up their sleeves and stand-up for retailers and consumers in the fight against vape misinformation.”